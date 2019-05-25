Mandy Moore Shares Epic Photos From 'Bucket List' Mount Everest Excursion

Mandy Moore has teamed up with Eddie Bauer for another incredible adventure as part of their “Why I Hike” campaign!

The 34-year-old This Is Us actress is currently on a 10-day expedition, led by guide Melissa Reid Arnot, through the mountainous landscapes of Nepal on the way to Mt. Everest Base Camp.

While hiking through various trails and terrains, Mandy is getting the opportunity to visit local towns and connect with locals.

“I went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind. Not unprepared, mind you…but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible,” Mandy wrote on her Instagram.

She continued, “Once we arrived in Kathmandu and had our de-brief about what the next 10 days of our life we’re going to look like, it became abundantly clear that this experience was going to be one of physical discomfort, personal challenge AND fundamental spiritual growth…In addition to living out this bucket list dream, being gently placed in this middle of this extraordinary country of Nepal and bearing witness to the customs and culture of the Sherpa people has been spellbinding.”

The trip also aiming to highlight The Juniper Fund, an organization that provides financial support, vocational training and small business grants to the families of local workers who are killed working in the Himalayas.

For more information on the organization, visit thejuniperfund.org.