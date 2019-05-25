Top Stories
Sat, 25 May 2019 at 6:30 am

Matt Bomer Catches a Ride After Lunch at Chateau Marmont

Matt Bomer looked so handsome after a lunch meeting!

The 41-year-old actor flashed a smile while waiting for his ride outside the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the luncheon, Matt paired dark denim jeans with a navy button down and white sneakers.

Last week, Matt stepped out for the Paley Honors LGBTQ+ Gala, which was held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement at the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

Photos: Backgrid
