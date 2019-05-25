Mel B Addresses Sound Issues During Spice Girls Concert

Mel B is speaking out to address the sound issues that marred the Spice Girls‘ first show on their reunion tour.

The girl group – minus Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) – are back on the road for a string of dates in Europe. Fans took to social media after the first show to complain about the sound quality.

People reported not being able to understand the words because of muffled sound and some even had no clue which song was being performed at times.

“Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better,” Mel said in an Instagram Story video she recorded in bed. She ended the video with a frustrated sigh.