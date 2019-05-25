Top Stories
Sat, 25 May 2019 at 1:20 pm

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this post if you’re avoiding spoilers for the third season of HBO’s Westworld!

The cast of Westworld has been hard at work on the upcoming season and Thandie Newton was just spotted on the set in Spain.

The Emmy-winning actress was spotted in period costume while filming an action sequence on Thursday (May 23). Based on the photos, there is speculation that Thandie‘s character Maeve has been reborn in the upcoming season and she’s now in a new park resembling war time in the early 1900s.

See all the set photos in the gallery…

Photos: HBO, Backgrid
Posted to: Thandie Newton, Westworld

