Nick Jonas Celebrates Anniversary of Official First Date with Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is paying tribute to his wife Priyanka Chopra on the anniversary of their first official date.

The two stars attended the Hollywood Bowl’s concert production of Beauty and the Beast back in May 2018 and they ended up spending the entire weekend together. We reported on all of their dates that weekend back when it happened!

Months later, the couple announced their engagement and they got married in several epic ceremonies.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” Nick wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️”