Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 4:40 pm

Nick Jonas Celebrates Anniversary of Official First Date with Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas Celebrates Anniversary of Official First Date with Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is paying tribute to his wife Priyanka Chopra on the anniversary of their first official date.

The two stars attended the Hollywood Bowl’s concert production of Beauty and the Beast back in May 2018 and they ended up spending the entire weekend together. We reported on all of their dates that weekend back when it happened!

Months later, the couple announced their engagement and they got married in several epic ceremonies.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” Nick wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • There's a happy update about one of the prisoners freed by Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is sharing the soundtrack to "her story" - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter is backtracking on his comments about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Calum Worthy's biggest fan is a celebrity - Just Jared Jr