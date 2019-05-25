Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 3:30 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes a Shopping Stop For Son Jack

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes a Shopping Stop For Son Jack

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley kicked off her weekend with a shopping trip!

The 32-year-old actress and model was spotted making a stop at Couture Kids on Friday afternoon (May 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

She looked chic in an all-black look paired with studded sandals and over sized shades.

Rosie left the shop with a small bag, perhaps filled with purchases for one-year-old son Jack, who she shares with partner Jason Statham.

Earlier in the week, Rosie and Jason were seen while on a dinner date. Check out the cute pics!
Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteley shops for her son jack 01
rosie huntington whiteley shops for her son jack 02
rosie huntington whiteley shops for her son jack 03
rosie huntington whiteley shops for her son jack 04
rosie huntington whiteley shops for her son jack 05
rosie huntington whiteley shops for her son jack 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr