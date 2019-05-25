Top Stories
Sophie Turner Hints at Second Wedding to Joe Jonas!

Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 11:05 am

Ryan Reynolds Films a Fight Scene for 'Free Guy' Movie

Ryan Reynolds Films a Fight Scene for 'Free Guy' Movie

Ryan Reynolds throws a punch at a stunt actor while filming an intense fight scene for his upcoming movie Free Guy on Friday (May 24) in Boston, Mass.

The 42-year-old actor wore a tightly-fitted henley shirt and a cool pair of shades for the scene, in which he fought against two enemies.

The movie follows “a background character (Reynolds) who realizes he’s living in a video game. With the help of an avatar (Jodie Comer), he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.”

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3, 2020.

40+ pictures inside of Ryan Reynolds filming a fight scene…

