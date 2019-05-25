Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Sasha Obama Is All Grown Up, Goes to Prom!

Sasha Obama is all grown up!

The 17-year-old daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, who will turn 18 in just a couple weeks, went to her high school prom on Friday night (May 24) in Washington, D.C.

The family of Sasha‘s date, who is reported to be her boyfriend Chris Milton, took to social media to share photos of the couple all glammed up for the event. The photos were eventually removed from their accounts and we won’t be sharing them here.

Michelle and older sister Malia were both present and included in some of the prom photos, though Barack was not pictured.

Sasha is graduating from Sidwell Friends High School next month and she reportedly will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall.

