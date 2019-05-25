Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 12:51 am

Sophie Turner Hints at Second Wedding to Joe Jonas!

Sophie Turner Hints at Second Wedding to Joe Jonas!

Sophie Turner is dropping hints about a second wedding to husband Joe Jonas!

Earlier in the week, the 23-year-old actress made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where she opened up about her Las Vegas wedding with Joe.

During the interview, Sophie seemingly confirmed that she and Joe will be tying the knot again.

“You are having a big party? Is that a secret?” Graham asked Sophie.

Sophie coyly responded, “Potentially…not anymore”

Graham followed up by jokingly spilling, “It’s in France! 15th of July! Just outside Montpellier…I have no idea.”

Sophie appeared impressed by the suggestion, adding, “That was a pretty good guess.”

Check out Sophie‘s entire interview…

Also pictured inside: Sophie and her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain heading into the Box on Friday night (May 24) in London, England.

