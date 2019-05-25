Sophie Turner Makes Miley Cyrus Jealous of Girls' Day
Sophie Turner makes a different fashion statement while stepping out with some friends on Friday night (May 24) in London.
The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress donned a pair of green silk pajamas paired with sparkly heels for the outing.
Earlier that day, Sophie shared a fun photo with her group of friends, and sparked some FOMO from Miley Cyrus.
“Looks fun. Jelly,” Miley commented on Sophie‘s Instagram photo.
This past week, Sophie debuted a new hairdo while making an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, where she was a guest alongside her husband Joe Jonas‘ ex Taylor Swift.