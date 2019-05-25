Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 5:55 pm

Sophie Turner Makes Miley Cyrus Jealous of Girls' Day

Sophie Turner Makes Miley Cyrus Jealous of Girls' Day

Sophie Turner makes a different fashion statement while stepping out with some friends on Friday night (May 24) in London.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress donned a pair of green silk pajamas paired with sparkly heels for the outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

Earlier that day, Sophie shared a fun photo with her group of friends, and sparked some FOMO from Miley Cyrus.

“Looks fun. Jelly,” Miley commented on Sophie‘s Instagram photo.

This past week, Sophie debuted a new hairdo while making an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, where she was a guest alongside her husband Joe Jonas‘ ex Taylor Swift.
Just Jared on Facebook
sophie turner has a girls day in silk pjs 01
sophie turner has a girls day in silk pjs 02
sophie turner has a girls day in silk pjs 03
sophie turner has a girls day in silk pjs 04
sophie turner has a girls day in silk pjs 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • There's a happy update about one of the prisoners freed by Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is sharing the soundtrack to "her story" - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter is backtracking on his comments about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Calum Worthy's biggest fan is a celebrity - Just Jared Jr