Taron Egerton Confirms Elton John Is a 'Top' in 'Rocketman'

Taron Egerton poses for a photo with Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher at the film’s Australian premiere on Saturday (May 25) in Sydney, Australia.

In a recent interview to promote the movie, Taron opened up about portraying Elton John in some intimate sex scenes, including the moment he lost his virginity.

A reporter for Out asked if Elton‘s preferred sexual position in the scene was the “top.”

“I can’t believe I’m about to talk about this on camera. Yes, he is, that’s the way we approached it, yes,” he said.