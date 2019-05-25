Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 3:39 pm

Taron Egerton Confirms Elton John Is a 'Top' in 'Rocketman'

Taron Egerton poses for a photo with Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher at the film’s Australian premiere on Saturday (May 25) in Sydney, Australia.

In a recent interview to promote the movie, Taron opened up about portraying Elton John in some intimate sex scenes, including the moment he lost his virginity.

A reporter for Out asked if Elton‘s preferred sexual position in the scene was the “top.”

“I can’t believe I’m about to talk about this on camera. Yes, he is, that’s the way we approached it, yes,” he said.
