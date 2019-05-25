Taylor Swift Greets Her Fans Outside of Radio Studio in Paris

Taylor Swift wears a cute yellow dress while stepping out for an appearance at the Radio NRJ studios on Saturday (May 25) in Paris, France.

The 29-year-old “ME!” singer was seen signing autographs for fans and snapping lots of selfies with some lucky people.

Taylor is currently on an international press tour to promote her new music and she was joined by boyfriend Joe Alwyn the day before while strolling around Paris.

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Self-Portrait dress.

