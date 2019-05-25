Taylor Swift Shares Her Favorite Songs That Help Tell 'Her Story'

Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at “her story” with the perfect playlist!

The 29-year-old entertainer dished on some of her favorite songs, all which help describe how she’s feeling at the moment.

“‘Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting art parties’ – the lyrics of AJR‘s ’100 Bad Days’ pretty much sum it up. Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we’ll tell someday,” Taylor explained.

She added, “These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

Check out Taylor‘s entire playlist…