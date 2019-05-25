Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 1:35 am

Taylor Swift Shares Her Favorite Songs That Help Tell 'Her Story'

Taylor Swift Shares Her Favorite Songs That Help Tell 'Her Story'

Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at “her story” with the perfect playlist!

The 29-year-old entertainer dished on some of her favorite songs, all which help describe how she’s feeling at the moment.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

“‘Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting art parties’ – the lyrics of AJR‘s ’100 Bad Days’ pretty much sum it up. Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we’ll tell someday,” Taylor explained.

She added, “These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

Check out Taylor‘s entire playlist…
Photos: Getty
