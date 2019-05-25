What's Going On Between Drake & Mallory Edens? Here's What You Need to Know

Drake is in an online feud with Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, and here is everything you need to know.

The 32-year-old rapper is one of the biggest supporter of the NBA team Toronto Raptors and he has been supporting the team during the playoffs this year.

The Raptors are currently competing against the Bucks in the NBA Eastern Conference and Mallory showed up to the game on Thursday (May 23) wearing a t-shirt featuring rapper Pusha T‘s face on it. See pics in the gallery.

If you didn’t know, Drake and Pusha were involved in a very public feud last year. Pusha is the one who revealed to the world that Drake is a father.

Mallory posted the photo of her at the game on Instagram and Drake captioned, “That’s me in the second row.” He’s referencing the woman behind her who is sipping on a beverage and giving some side eye.

Drake also changed his Instagram profile photo to one of Mallory, though it’s no longer there. He also shared a photo of her on Instagram Story and wrote, “All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get you tickets to OVO fest.”

The Bucks and the Raptors face off again today (May 25).