K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious &amp; Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 2:56 pm

'Aladdin' Has the Third Biggest Opening of 2019 at the Box Office!

Aladdin is flying high!

The live-action Disney movie brought in an estimated $105 million in North America during the Memorial Day Weekend, Variety reported on Sunday (May 26).

Note: this is the four-day weekend total, which also includes Monday’s gross for the holiday.

This makes Aladdin the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend movie ever, pushing it over the edge of 2011′s The Hangover Part II. The biggest weekend earner remains Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End in 2007.

It’s also the third biggest opening of 2019, following the record-setting $357 million of Avengers: Endgame and $153 million for Captain Marvel.

Some fans of the animated original were wondering why Aladdin isn’t shirtless in the 2019 remake of the film. Here’s why!
Photos: Walt Disney Studios
