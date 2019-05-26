'Aladdin' Has the Third Biggest Opening of 2019 at the Box Office!

Aladdin is flying high!

The live-action Disney movie brought in an estimated $105 million in North America during the Memorial Day Weekend, Variety reported on Sunday (May 26).

Note: this is the four-day weekend total, which also includes Monday’s gross for the holiday.

This makes Aladdin the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend movie ever, pushing it over the edge of 2011′s The Hangover Part II. The biggest weekend earner remains Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End in 2007.

It’s also the third biggest opening of 2019, following the record-setting $357 million of Avengers: Endgame and $153 million for Captain Marvel.

