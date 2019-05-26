Carson Daly Looks Back on Final Episode of 'Last Call' - Watch!

Carson Daly‘s Last Call With Carson Daly has come to an end.

The late night television show, which ran for 18 seasons and 2,000 episodes, drew to a close on Friday night (May 24).

“I am proud as hell of Last Call. The littlest, scrappiest show on late night, it’s been my home and personal playground for almost two decades, and I’m eternally grateful for the opportunities, the friendships and all the lasting memories I’ve made along the way,” he said during the show, which launched in 2002.

“I wanted a late night show that felt like it was happening late at night, and I wanted to feature great guests, important conversations, killer music, and if at all possible, alcohol. And like that, yes, Last Call was born.”

He also spoke about meeting his wife, Siri, who was a writer’s assistant at the time.

“We became friendly and what eventually started as meeting at the Starlight Lounge around the corner from the studio and shoot some pool and drink some beer, then some babies, married…so it was wonderful,” he said.

Watch highlights from the show over the years…