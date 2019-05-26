Hailey & Justin Bieber Keep Warm During Cool Cloudy LA Day

Hailey Bieber wears an oversized hoodie and sunglasses while out shopping on Sunday (May 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 22-year-old model was joined by her husband Justin for the outing.

Later in the day, Hailey shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram story from inside the studio.

Earlier that day, Justin shared new photos of the couple and a cute little tidbit from their everyday lives.

One of the photo captions, he shared that he was in the studio with his “studio chicka”.

