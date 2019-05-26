Top Stories
Sun, 26 May 2019 at 8:46 pm

Hailey & Justin Bieber Keep Warm During Cool Cloudy LA Day

Hailey & Justin Bieber Keep Warm During Cool Cloudy LA Day

Hailey Bieber wears an oversized hoodie and sunglasses while out shopping on Sunday (May 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 22-year-old model was joined by her husband Justin for the outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

Later in the day, Hailey shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram story from inside the studio.

Earlier that day, Justin shared new photos of the couple and a cute little tidbit from their everyday lives.

One of the photo captions, he shared that he was in the studio with his “studio chicka”.

35+ photos inside of Justin and Hailey Bieber shopping in Beverly Hills…
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 01
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 02
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 03
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 04
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 05
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 06
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 07
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 08
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 09
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 10
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 11
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 12
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 13
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 14
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 15
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 16
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 17
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 18
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 19
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 20
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 21
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 22
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 23
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 24
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 25
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 26
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 27
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 28
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 29
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 30
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 31
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 32
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 33
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 34
justin hailey bieber wear oversized sweaters for beverly hills shopping day 35

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Getty
