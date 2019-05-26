Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 2:52 am

Hugh Jackman Serenades Ian McKellen for His 80th Birthday - Watch Now!

Hugh Jackman Serenades Ian McKellen for His 80th Birthday - Watch Now!

Hugh Jackman and his entourage step out for the day as they leave the Dakota Hotel on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Manchester, England.

The 50-year-old actor looked cool in a black hat, sunglasses, and a blue bomber jacket over a gray shirt as he did some sightseeing around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

The night before, Hugh hit the stage for his The Man. The Music. The Show. World Tour stop.

During his show, Hugh got the crowd to sing happy 80th birthday to his close friend and X-Men co-star Sir Ian McKellen!

“Happy 80th Sir @ianmckellen .. and many more! #themanthemusictheshow #xmen #original,” Hugh captioned the below video.
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman serenades sir ian mckellen for his birthday 01
hugh jackman serenades sir ian mckellen for his birthday 02
hugh jackman serenades sir ian mckellen for his birthday 03
hugh jackman serenades sir ian mckellen for his birthday 04
hugh jackman serenades sir ian mckellen for his birthday 05
hugh jackman serenades sir ian mckellen for his birthday 06

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • There's a happy update about one of the prisoners freed by Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is sharing the soundtrack to "her story" - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter is backtracking on his comments about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Calum Worthy's biggest fan is a celebrity - Just Jared Jr