Hugh Jackman Serenades Ian McKellen for His 80th Birthday - Watch Now!

Hugh Jackman and his entourage step out for the day as they leave the Dakota Hotel on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Manchester, England.

The 50-year-old actor looked cool in a black hat, sunglasses, and a blue bomber jacket over a gray shirt as he did some sightseeing around town.

The night before, Hugh hit the stage for his The Man. The Music. The Show. World Tour stop.

During his show, Hugh got the crowd to sing happy 80th birthday to his close friend and X-Men co-star Sir Ian McKellen!

“Happy 80th Sir @ianmckellen .. and many more! #themanthemusictheshow #xmen #original,” Hugh captioned the below video.