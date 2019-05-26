Jennifer Lopez Bares Toned Abs in Hot Selfie!

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her insane body!

The 49-year=old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (May 25) to share a mirror selfie flaunting her toned abs.

“Getting it in right before rehearsals. Almost tour time. 💜” Jen captioned the below shot.

Jen will soon be hitting the road for her It’s My Party Tour in celebration of her 50th birthday.

The tour will officially kick off on June 7 in Los Angeles and will hit cities across the United States and Canada including Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York before wrapping on July 25 in Miami, Fla.

