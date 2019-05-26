JJ Watt is Engaged to Longtime Love Kealia Ohai!

JJ Watt is getting married!

The 30-year-old Houston Texans player took to social media on Sunday (May 26) to announce that he proposed to girlfriend Kealia Ohai.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” JJ captioned the photos of him and the 27-year-old pro soccer player, who captains the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League.

JJ and Kealia have been dating for three years, after meeting throught JJ’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing who is married to Kealia‘s older sister Megan.

You can see JJ and Kealia‘s engagement photos here.



Congrats to the happy couple!