Sun, 26 May 2019 at 6:38 pm

Justin Bieber Gives Wife Hailey a New Nickname Every Day

Justin Bieber Gives Wife Hailey a New Nickname Every Day

Justin Bieber revealed something super cute on Instagram on Sunday (May 26).

The 25-year-old singer shared new photos with his wife Hailey on his account.

For one of the captions, Justin shared that he gives Hailey a new nickname every day.

“New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo ❤️,” he captioned a lovey-dovey photo of the couple.

He also shared a photo of the couple in the studio while he works on his upcoming new music. “Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka ..,” he wrote.

Photos: Getty
