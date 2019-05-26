K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Goo Ha-ra, better known as Hara, is reportedly recovering after a suicide attempt at her home on Sunday (May 26).

The 28-year-old singer and actress, known as a member of the now disbanded K-Pop girl group Kara, attempted suicide at her home in Seoul, South Korea according to Korean news outlet YTN.

One night before (May 25), she posted an image with the word “Goodbye” on her Instagram. Her manager contacted her, and when she did not respond, her manager rushed to the home and reportedly found her unconscious in a room full of smoke. She was then transported to a local hospital.

Hara reportedly remains unconscious, but her breathing and pulse are normal.

We are wishing the best for Hara and her loved ones at this time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis in the United States, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. If you are international, please click here for a list of numbers to call in your country.