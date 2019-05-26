Kanye West Emotionally Remembers His Late Mother While Wife Kim Kardashian Shows Support in the Crowd - Watch!

Kanye West is remembering his late mother, Donda.

The 41-year-old Ye rapper opened up in an interview in the upcoming second season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which hits Netflix on May 31.

Kim Kardashian watched from the crowd in support as he shared memories.

“This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to go and buy them toys,” Kanye reflected.

“I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multi-colored…and then she passed a few weeks after, and I did everything I could to find that bear,” he said.

“She’s here with us and she’s guiding us,” he added.

