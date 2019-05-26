Kelly Clarkson Performs the National Anthem & Laughs Off a Near Fall at Indy 500 - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson is laughing off a near wipeout.

The 37-year-old Meaning of Life singer was in attendance at the Indy 500 on Sunday (May 26) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, In.

While the singer delivered a fantastic rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the race, she had a not-so-graceful moment on the red carpet at the event, tripping in her heels and catching herself before throwing her hands in the air to signal that she was fine.

“Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500,” she wrote in response to a fan video of the incident.

