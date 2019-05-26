Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious &amp; Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious & Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 4:17 pm

Kelly Clarkson Performs the National Anthem & Laughs Off a Near Fall at Indy 500 - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson Performs the National Anthem & Laughs Off a Near Fall at Indy 500 - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson is laughing off a near wipeout.

The 37-year-old Meaning of Life singer was in attendance at the Indy 500 on Sunday (May 26) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, In.

While the singer delivered a fantastic rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the race, she had a not-so-graceful moment on the red carpet at the event, tripping in her heels and catching herself before throwing her hands in the air to signal that she was fine.

“Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500,” she wrote in response to a fan video of the incident.

Watch her performance, and her near fall, inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is living her best life on a yacht in Monaco - TMZ
  • Find out who Sam Smith went on a hike with - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Dorinda Medley reacts to Countess Luann violating his probation - TooFab
  • Dove Cameron is teasing new music - Just Jared Jr