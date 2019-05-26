Top Stories
Sun, 26 May 2019 at 2:42 pm

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Dress Up For Dinner on Tommy Hilfiger's Yacht

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Dress Up For Dinner on Tommy Hilfiger's Yacht

Kendall Jenner wears a sparkly jumpsuit while deboarding the Tommy Hilfiger yacht on Saturday (May 25) in Monaco.

The 23-year-old was joined by her BFF Bella Hadid, who wore a yellow dress, her mom Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

While getting off the yacht and onto a smaller boat, Corey was a perfect gentleman and helped the ladies down.

Earlier in the day, Kendall and Bella enjoyed some fun time on the yacht, donning their bikinis and riding jet skis with Luka Sabbat.

10+ photos inside of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

