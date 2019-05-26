Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Dress Up For Dinner on Tommy Hilfiger's Yacht

Kendall Jenner wears a sparkly jumpsuit while deboarding the Tommy Hilfiger yacht on Saturday (May 25) in Monaco.

The 23-year-old was joined by her BFF Bella Hadid, who wore a yellow dress, her mom Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.

While getting off the yacht and onto a smaller boat, Corey was a perfect gentleman and helped the ladies down.

Earlier in the day, Kendall and Bella enjoyed some fun time on the yacht, donning their bikinis and riding jet skis with Luka Sabbat.

