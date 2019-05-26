Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Step Out for Kanye West's Sunday Service

Kourtney Kardashian makes her way through the parking lot as she and a friend arrive at Kanye West‘s service on Sunday afternoon (May 26) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 40-year-old reality star and Poosh blogger looked cool in a black, leather trench coat and black jeans as she arrived at her brother-in-law’s Sunday service.

Also stepping out for the service was Khloe Kardashian, who went casual in a white hoodie and jeans for her outing.

