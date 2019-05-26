Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Couple Up for F1 Grand Prix 2019 in Monaco!

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble arrive in style for the 2019 F1 Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon (May 26) in Monaco, France.

The 63-year-old reality star and momager looked pretty in a bright pink suit and matching heels while the 38-year-old business executive kept things cool in a cream-colored sweater, white trousers, and neon-green sneakers as they joined close pals Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleepo at the races.

The night before, Kris and Corey partied with her daughter Kendall Jenner and pal Bella Hadid on Tommy‘s yacht.

FYI: Kris is wearing a Versace suit. Corey is wearing Yeezy sneakers.