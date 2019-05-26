Lana Del Rey Smiles in a Bikini at the Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend

Lana Del Rey is looking so pretty at the beach!

The 33-year-old “High By The Beach” singer posted a selfie in a bikini lounging at the beach on Saturday (May 25).

“St Christopher charms in hopes of not wiping out this Memorial Day 🥤,” she captioned the cute post.

Earlier in the month, Lana released her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” Listen to it here!

Lana‘s cover will be featured in the upcoming documentary Sublime – which follows the journey of the ’90s rock band.

