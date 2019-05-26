Top Stories
Madison Beer Stops BottleRock Festival Performance Over 'Minor Disturbance'

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Madison Beer Stops BottleRock Festival Performance Over 'Minor Disturbance'

A scary situation broke out during Madison Beer‘s performance at the 2019 BottleRock Festival.

The 20-year-old singer was forced to stop mid-song during her performance at the festival on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Napa Valley, Calif due to what police are calling a “minor disturbance.”

In a video a fan posted on Twitter, Madison can be heard urging fans to “back up” as screams can be heard in the background as they begin to panic.

There were rumors that a man in the crowd had pulled out a gun, but a spokesperson for the Napa Valley Police Department released a statement to Us Weekly that that wasn’t the situation, stating, “There was a minor disturbance at the Bai Stage during the Napa Valley BottleRock concert on Saturday. There was a disturbance, at 5:45 pm, but no weapon was involved and no one was injured. The man who caused the disturbance was removed from the grounds, there was no threat to the community.”

After the festival, Madison‘s mom took to Instagram to address the situation.

“As a parent all you want to do is protect your children,” Tracie Beer wrote. “Is so disturbing to me that the world we’re living in has made us has feel the need to have to always be aware of our surroundings. Looking over your shoulder in public places such as a concert where you’d like to feel free & distress from life’s worries seems so sad to me… but this is the world we live in unfortunately. I wish there was a bubble I can put around my kids to shield them. Last nights scare truly was disturbing & unsettling. My thoughts, prays & love to anyone that was in the crowd.”

We’re glad to hear everyone is ok!
