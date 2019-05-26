Matt Damon & Christian Bale Promote Their New Movie 'Ford v. Ferrari' at Indy 500

Matt Damon and Christian Bale share a laugh on stage during a press conference ahead of the 2019 Indy 500 on Saturday afternoon (May 25) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the press conference, the actors also opened up about their upcoming racing movie Ford v. Ferrari/

It was recently announced that the two Oscar-wining actors were named honorary starters at the upcoming 2019 Indy 500 – thanks to their roles in the upcoming film Ford v. Ferrari, which chronicles the story of Ford’s quest to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s.

“Racing is not just about oil and gasoline,” Christian said during the event. “It’s about blood and sweat as well as the people inside those cars as well, and that’s what makes it so thrilling.”

This honorarytitle means that the actors will wave the green flag at this year’s Indy 500, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 26.

Ford v. Ferrari is set to hit theaters on November 15.