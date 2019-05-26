Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 10:43 pm

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little, Black Dress for Night Out in London

Miley Cyrus strikes a pose as she makes her way out of her ride as she arrives back at the Soho Hotel on Sunday night (May 26) in London, England.

The 26-year-old singer looked super chic in a little, black dress under a black blazer while pairing her look with large sunglasses and boots as she arrived back at her hotel after her night out on the town.

The night before, Miley debuted three new songs during her performance at the BBC Radio 1′s Big Weekend Festival.

