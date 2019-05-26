Top Stories
Sun, 26 May 2019 at 10:42 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Premieres 'Godzilla' In Paris!

Millie Bobby Brown wears a cut out dress to the French premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Sunday (May 26) in Paris, France.

The 15-year-old actress matched her Givenchy dress with a pair of white heels.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

Earlier in the week, Millie shared the exciting news that she got her driver’s permit.

The actress has a lot of exciting things being released this summer. Godzilla: King of Monsters comes out on Friday (May 31) and her show Stranger Things returns to Netflix for it’s third season on July 4th. Check out the new character posters and teaser if you missed them!

FYI: Millie is wearing Repossi jewelry.
Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Millie Bobby Brown

