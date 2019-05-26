Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 10:07 pm

Naomi Watts Celebrates 'DuJour' Cover with Boyfriend Billy Crudup!

Naomi Watts Celebrates 'DuJour' Cover with Boyfriend Billy Crudup!

Naomi Watts had her man by her side during her big day!

The 50-year-old actress was joined by boyfriend Billy Crudup as she celebrated her DuJour Magazine cover on Sunday afternoon (May 26) at the Capri Hotel in Southampton, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Watts

Naomi looked pretty in a blue, ruffled dress and black wedges for magazine’s Memorial Day Kick-Off Party.

Naomi and Billy started dating back in 2017 while working on their short-lived Netflix series Gypsy.

Naomi‘s upcoming limited series The Loudest Voice premieres on Showtime on June 30 at 10 p.m. ET.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi watts celebrates dujour coverwith boyfriend billy crudup 01
naomi watts celebrates dujour coverwith boyfriend billy crudup 02
naomi watts celebrates dujour coverwith boyfriend billy crudup 03
naomi watts celebrates dujour coverwith boyfriend billy crudup 04
naomi watts celebrates dujour coverwith boyfriend billy crudup 05
naomi watts celebrates dujour coverwith boyfriend billy crudup 06
naomi watts celebrates dujour coverwith boyfriend billy crudup 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is living her best life on a yacht in Monaco - TMZ
  • Find out who Sam Smith went on a hike with - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Dorinda Medley reacts to Countess Luann violating his probation - TooFab
  • Dove Cameron is teasing new music - Just Jared Jr