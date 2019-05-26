Naomi Watts Celebrates 'DuJour' Cover with Boyfriend Billy Crudup!

Naomi Watts had her man by her side during her big day!

The 50-year-old actress was joined by boyfriend Billy Crudup as she celebrated her DuJour Magazine cover on Sunday afternoon (May 26) at the Capri Hotel in Southampton, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Watts

Naomi looked pretty in a blue, ruffled dress and black wedges for magazine’s Memorial Day Kick-Off Party.

Naomi and Billy started dating back in 2017 while working on their short-lived Netflix series Gypsy.



Naomi‘s upcoming limited series The Loudest Voice premieres on Showtime on June 30 at 10 p.m. ET.