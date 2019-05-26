New 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Trailer Teases Fight Between Godzilla & King Ghidorah - Watch!

Top Stories
Sun, 26 May 2019 at 10:32 am

Godzilla is looking intense!

The final trailer ahead of the film’s release debuted on Friday (May 24).

In the new clip, Godzilla and King Ghidorah, the three-headed dragon, face off in an epic battle to the sound of LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.” There are also new glimpses of Mothra, the giant moth, as well as Rodan.

Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown all star in the movie.

The movie follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31.
