Olivia Jade Reportedly Knew All Along What Her Parents Were Doing To Get Her Into USC

Olivia Jade knew just how her parents helped her get into USC.

The 19-year-old YouTuber was fully aware of just what parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were doing for her to be accepted into the college, Us Weekly reports.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” a source told the publication. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Olivia is ready to go back to school. Despite her stance at the university still being under review, she wants to go back to USC.