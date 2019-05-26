Top Stories
Olivia Jade Reportedly Knew All Along What Her Parents Were Doing To Get Her Into USC

K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 5:23 pm

Olivia Jade Reportedly Knew All Along What Her Parents Were Doing To Get Her Into USC

Olivia Jade knew just how her parents helped her get into USC.

The 19-year-old YouTuber was fully aware of just what parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were doing for her to be accepted into the college, Us Weekly reports.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” a source told the publication. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Olivia is ready to go back to school. Despite her stance at the university still being under review, she wants to go back to USC.
Photos: Getty
    Of course she knew and when it was finally time to stand by her parents, she threw them under the bus with not one message of support online or anywhere else and instead claimed ignorance,
    And now she wants to go back…Bull. She knows there is no chance they will take her and that is the only reason she is even saying it. I guarantee if hell froze over and they did say they would let her back she would suddenly come up with some other excuse not to go.