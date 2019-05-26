Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious & Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 4:39 pm

Romeo & Harper Beckham Join Dad David Beckham on the Field at Charity Soccer Match!

David Beckham is getting back into the game!

The 44-year-old soccer player participated in the Man United vs. Bayern Munich charity match on Sunday (May 26) at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

His wife Victoria Beckham was there in support, as was their 7-year-old daughter Harper and 16-year-old son Romeo, who joined their dad on the pitch.

Brooklyn Beckham and on-again girlfriend Hana Cross also attended the match.

“What a day.. So amazing to be back at old Trafford today for the @manchesterunitedfoundation raising money for a great cause… Emotional to see the Boss back and to be on the same field with the players that we made history with…Incredible feeling @manchesterunited,” David wrote on his Instagram after the game.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham

