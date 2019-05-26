Selena Gomez Meets Up with Friends for Lunch!

Selena Gomez shares a laugh with friends as they leave a restaurant after lunch on Sunday afternoon (May 26) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actress/singer looked super cute in a pair of black overalls over a white T-shirt along with a backwards, black baseball hat and white sneakers for her afternoon out with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Last week, Selena was at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie The Dead Don’t Die.

The upcoming comedy-horror will be out in theaters on June 14 – watch the trailer here!

15+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez stepping out for lunch…