'Star Wars' Movie Based on 'Knights of the Old Republic' Video Game Reportedly in the Works!

There’s a new addition coming to the Star Wars cinematic universe!

A movie based on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is reportedly in the works, according to Buzzfeed News.

The movie is allegedly being written by Laeta Kalogridis for Lucasfilm, and is based on the 2003 role-playing Jedi vs. Sith video game.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted at the film back in April during Star Wars Celebration: “Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now, I have no idea where things might fall,” she said at the time.

According to the report, Laeta is “close to finishing” the first script of a potential trilogy, which would also make her the first female writer of a Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back in 1980.

The Rise of Skywalker will close the nine-film Skywalker saga in December.