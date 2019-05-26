Todrick Hall Recounts BFF Taylor Swift's Special Birthday Surprise

Todrick Hall is sharing a special moment from his friendship with Taylor Swift.

For his birthday this past April, the 29-year-old singer surprised him with an Alexander McQueen jacket.

Todrick was shopping for something to wear to the final performance of Kinky Boots on Broadway and saw this jacket that he loved, but the price tag was too much for him to justify spending the money.

He then ran into Taylor‘s stylist Joseph Cassell and showed him a photo with the jacket. When he decided to go back and buy the jacket, they told him it was no longer available. Taylor had purchased it for him as a gift for his birthday!

Todrick also shared a story of when Taylor visited him and caught a performance of Kinky Boots when he was starring as Lola in the musical. Check it out in his video right here!