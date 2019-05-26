Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 7:28 pm

Todrick Hall Recounts BFF Taylor Swift's Special Birthday Surprise

Todrick Hall Recounts BFF Taylor Swift's Special Birthday Surprise

Todrick Hall is sharing a special moment from his friendship with Taylor Swift.

For his birthday this past April, the 29-year-old singer surprised him with an Alexander McQueen jacket.

Todrick was shopping for something to wear to the final performance of Kinky Boots on Broadway and saw this jacket that he loved, but the price tag was too much for him to justify spending the money.

He then ran into Taylor‘s stylist Joseph Cassell and showed him a photo with the jacket. When he decided to go back and buy the jacket, they told him it was no longer available. Taylor had purchased it for him as a gift for his birthday!

Todrick also shared a story of when Taylor visited him and caught a performance of Kinky Boots when he was starring as Lola in the musical. Check it out in his video right here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @todrick
Posted to: Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is living her best life on a yacht in Monaco - TMZ
  • Find out who Sam Smith went on a hike with - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Dorinda Medley reacts to Countess Luann violating his probation - TooFab
  • Dove Cameron is teasing new music - Just Jared Jr