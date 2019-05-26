Viggo Mortensen & Sylvester Stallone Suit Up for Cannes Film Festival 2019 Closing Ceremony

Viggo Mortensen hits the stage during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 25) in Cannes, France.

Joining Viggo at the awards event was Sylvester Stallone along with his Jennifer Flavin and their daughter Sistine.

Other stars stepping out for the closing ceremony included Ziyi Zhang, Vincent Cassel, Paz Vegas, Christoph Waltz, Gael Garvia Bernal, along with Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniela.

