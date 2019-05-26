Willow Smith's Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Took Her 'Aladdin' Premiere Outfit Photos In An Alley
Willow Smith gets giddy while leaving lunch with friend Tyler Cole on Friday (May 24) in Calabasas, Calif.
The 18-year-old singer wore a shirt that said “Sh-t Stoners Say” and had a bunch of sayings on it as she goofed off for the paparazzi.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Willow Smith
Earlier in the week, Willow joined her whole family at the premiere of Aladdin and shared a couple of photos on Instagram of her outfit.
Her dad Will Smith, also shared a video on his account that showed the behind the scenes of getting those images, which her mom Jada Pinkett Smith took in a back alley after the premiere.