K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious &amp; Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 4:35 pm

Willow Smith's Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Took Her 'Aladdin' Premiere Outfit Photos In An Alley

Willow Smith's Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Took Her 'Aladdin' Premiere Outfit Photos In An Alley

Willow Smith gets giddy while leaving lunch with friend Tyler Cole on Friday (May 24) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 18-year-old singer wore a shirt that said “Sh-t Stoners Say” and had a bunch of sayings on it as she goofed off for the paparazzi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Willow Smith

Earlier in the week, Willow joined her whole family at the premiere of Aladdin and shared a couple of photos on Instagram of her outfit.

Her dad Will Smith, also shared a video on his account that showed the behind the scenes of getting those images, which her mom Jada Pinkett Smith took in a back alley after the premiere.
