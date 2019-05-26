YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious & Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

Logan Paul is pulling out of a competition after dealing an intense slap to the face.

The 24-year-old YouTuber, who was training for a slapping competition in Russia, uploaded a video on Twitter showing him delivering a powerful blow to a man, rendering him unconscious.

Prior to uploading the video, Logan released a statement explaining that he was pulling out of the competition.

“Due to an unforeseen and unfortunate event that took place during practice today, I have decided not to participate in the upcoming slap competition. Based on today’s incident and the aftermath, it became clear that I don’t have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury to virtually anyone competing. I have the deepest respect for the sport and athletes involved; however, I feel my decision will preserve the health and wellness of everyone competing,” he wrote.

