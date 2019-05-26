YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious & Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch
Logan Paul is pulling out of a competition after dealing an intense slap to the face.
The 24-year-old YouTuber, who was training for a slapping competition in Russia, uploaded a video on Twitter showing him delivering a powerful blow to a man, rendering him unconscious.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logan Paul
Prior to uploading the video, Logan released a statement explaining that he was pulling out of the competition.
“Due to an unforeseen and unfortunate event that took place during practice today, I have decided not to participate in the upcoming slap competition. Based on today’s incident and the aftermath, it became clear that I don’t have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury to virtually anyone competing. I have the deepest respect for the sport and athletes involved; however, I feel my decision will preserve the health and wellness of everyone competing,” he wrote.
See the slap, and his statement, inside…
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 22, 2019
After an unfortunate incident at practice today, I’ve decided not to compete in the Russian Slap Competition. pic.twitter.com/ArC03yvIR2
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 22, 2019