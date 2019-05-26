YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious & Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

Top Stories
Logan Paul is pulling out of a competition after dealing an intense slap to the face.

The 24-year-old YouTuber, who was training for a slapping competition in Russia, uploaded a video on Twitter showing him delivering a powerful blow to a man, rendering him unconscious.

Prior to uploading the video, Logan released a statement explaining that he was pulling out of the competition.

“Due to an unforeseen and unfortunate event that took place during practice today, I have decided not to participate in the upcoming slap competition. Based on today’s incident and the aftermath, it became clear that I don’t have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury to virtually anyone competing. I have the deepest respect for the sport and athletes involved; however, I feel my decision will preserve the health and wellness of everyone competing,” he wrote.

    yeah, which is why you showed SUCH concern for the guy on the floor by not even looking at him AND trying to pose like you were some low-rent weightlifter…sure Jan, sure.