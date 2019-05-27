Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up at Virgin Hotels Soiree

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were a stylish couple at the grand opening of Virgin Hotels San Francisco!

The cute duo stepped out for the event on Thursday night (May 23) at the new luxury hotel in San Francisco, Calif.

They were joined at the event by Lance Bass, husband Michael Turchin, DJ sister duo SimiHaze, Este Haim and even Ashlee‘s ex Ryan Cabrera.

Guests were treated to a sensory stimulating evening, with entertainers outfitted in Burning Man-esque costumes.

