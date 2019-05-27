Top Stories
Mon, 27 May 2019 at 5:45 pm

Chris Hemsworth Greets Fans at 'Men in Black' Event in Indonesia!

Chris Hemsworth Greets Fans at 'Men in Black' Event in Indonesia!

Chris Hemsworth snaps selfies with lucky fans while attending the Men in Black: International fan event at the Pan-Asian Media Summitt Bali on Monday (May 27) in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

The movie hits theaters on June 14 and Chris is raffling off a chance for fans to be his VIP guest at the film’s upcoming New York City premiere.

You can purchase a raffle ticket on Omaze and all of the proceeds from the promotion will go to the Australian Childhood Foundation, which works to bring love back to children affected by the trauma of child abuse and family violence.

