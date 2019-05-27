Daniel Wright Dead - 'Biggest Loser' Contestant Dies at 30

Daniel Wright, a former contestant on The Biggest Loser has died this week after a battle with cancer. He was 30-years-old.

Daniel – who competed on the seventh season of NBC’s weight-loss reality series back in 2009 – passed away on Sunday morning (May 26) from leukemia, several of his Biggest Loser costars confirmed on social media.

“I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning. He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more,” former contestant Courtney Crozier Respess wrote on Facebook. “This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & is a true difference maker in this world!”

Daniel was married to fellow Biggest Loser contestant Rebecca Meyer Wright. He was first diagnosed with leukemia in October 2017 and had returned to work to regain some normalcy before he relapsed with a more severe case of leukemia in December 2018.

Amid his health struggle, Rebecca would often give updates on her Facebook page.

Rebecca‘s most recent post was on May 24, where she explained that her husband was undergoing treatment after noticing blood in his vomit.

Our thoughts are with Rebecca and the rest of Daniel‘s loved ones during this difficult time.