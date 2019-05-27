David Beckham Checks Out Copa del Rey Finals in Spain

David Beckham unloads his luggage from his ride as he arrives at his hotel on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Sevilla, Spain.

The 44-year-old former soccer pro cut a handsome figure in a navy sweater, jeans, and white sneakers as he arrived in Spain with his son Romeo, 16, (not pictured) and a few friends.

David was in town to check out the 2019 Copa del Rey soccer finals between Valencia vs Barcelona.

After the match, Valencia defeated Barcelona 2-1.