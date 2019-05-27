Demi Lovato Has Something to Say to Elton John After Seeing 'Rocketman'

Demi Lovato is opening up to Elton John after seeing Rocketman.

The 26-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer posted her thoughts on her Instagram on Sunday (May 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“Last night I watched the screener for #Rocketman and I was blown away. Elton, you are such an icon and I’m honored to know you, not because of all you’ve accomplished or created, or overcame all that life threw your way, but because you have a heart of gold who’s raised hundreds of millions for charity, your sobriety is so inspiring and your strength is so admirable. Obviously the music was phenomenal but the acting and performances were awesome too. Bravo to the cast and crew 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼 Everyone go check it out May 31st!!” she wrote.

Click here to see her post.