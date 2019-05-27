Mon, 27 May 2019 at 9:11 am
Did Dwayne Johnson Steal 'The Rock' Nickname From Kevin Hart?
- Kevin Hart says Dwayne Johnson stole his famous “The Rock” nickname! – TMZ
- Demi Lovato just shared such a powerful message. – Just Jared Jr
- Feeling down? This Celine Dion video may be the medicine you need. – Lainey Gossip
- This star thinks sexuality doesn’t exist for superheroes. – Celebitchy
- Taylor Swift just shut down this interviewer so hard. – TooFab
- Did you see these two superstars sipping wine on a yacht? Summer mood! – Popsugar
- Wow, Miley Cyrus is looking chic! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Newsies