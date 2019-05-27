Top Stories
Kanye West Offends Kris Jenner After Questioning Her Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kanye West Offends Kris Jenner After Questioning Her Boyfriend Corey Gamble

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 9:11 am

Did Dwayne Johnson Steal 'The Rock' Nickname From Kevin Hart?

Did Dwayne Johnson Steal 'The Rock' Nickname From Kevin Hart?
  • Kevin Hart says Dwayne Johnson stole his famous “The Rock” nickname! – TMZ
  • Demi Lovato just shared such a powerful message. – Just Jared Jr
  • Feeling down? This Celine Dion video may be the medicine you need. – Lainey Gossip
  • This star thinks sexuality doesn’t exist for superheroes. – Celebitchy
  • Taylor Swift just shut down this interviewer so hard. – TooFab
  • Did you see these two superstars sipping wine on a yacht? Summer mood! – Popsugar
  • Wow, Miley Cyrus is looking chic! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr