Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 8:23 pm

Hailey Bieber Reps New Last Name on Her Hat!

Hailey Bieber checks her phone as she makes her way back to her car after a workout on Monday afternoon (May 27) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old model sported a trucker hat with “Bieber” embroidered in gold on it along with a green sweatshirt, blue leggings, and white sneakers for her trip to the gym.

The day before, Hailey and husband Justin Bieber kept things cozy as they did some shopping together in Beverly Hills.

If you missed it, Justin recently revealed that he gives Hailey a new nickname every day!
