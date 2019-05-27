Iggy Azalea Deactivates Twitter & Instagram Amid Photo Leak

Iggy Azalea is taking some time off of social media.

The 28-year-old “Started” performer deactivated Twitter and Instagram on Monday (May 27) hours after topless pictures of the star began circulating on the social media services, reportedly from an old GQ Australia photo shoot by Nino Munoz.

Censored versions of the pictures still appear on GQ Australia‘s website.

Iggy gifted her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, a topless photograph from the shoot after confirming that she got a breast augmentation back in 2015. At the time, he posted the picture from Iggy on his social media with strategically placed emojis.

Iggy has not yet addressed the leak.